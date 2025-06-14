/Israel-Iran war: Woman killed in Iranian missile barrage in Israeli city, several wounded as Tehran continues to attack

After Iran began retaliatory attacks in Iran following Operation Rising Lion, a woman was killed in Iran's ballistic missile attack in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan.

This is the first reported fatality of the Iranian attacks.

The woman died after a weapon fragment fell to the ground in the Ramat Gan after Iran's ballistic missile attack.

She was critically injured and later succumbed to her injuries, according to The Times of Israel.

While seven people got injured in the Iranian missile barrage. The wounded people were evacuated from the area, a police spokesperson said citing medical officials.

Iranian forces launched two dozens of missiles toward Israel overnight as the conflict between the two nations escalated.

While, Israeli strikes on Iran under Operation Rising Lion killed at least 78 people, including senior military officials. More than 320 people were injured, most of them civilians, according to Iran’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani.

The operation targeted Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure, killing several high-ranking officers, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Hossein Salami.

As the war intensified, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took shelter, along with Defence Minister Israel Katz, and are inside a bunker, assessing the situation.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official has warned that Iran will escalate its attacks on Israel and may target the regional bases of any country that attempts to defend the Israeli government. Speaking to CNN on Friday, the official said, “Iran reserves the right – under international law, to respond decisively to this regime.”

He further warned, “Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran’s operations will, in turn, see its regional bases and positions become new targets.”

This warning came after reports that the United States and some other regional powers helped Israel intercept Iranian missiles.