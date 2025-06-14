/‘Any country that defends Israel…’: Iran’s stern warning to nations after reports of US helping Tel Aviv intercept missiles

A senior Iranian official has warned that Iran will escalate its attacks on Israel and may target the regional bases of any country that attempts to defend the Israeli government. Speaking to CNN on Friday, the official said, “Iran reserves the right – under international law, to respond decisively to this regime.”

He further warned, “Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran’s operations will, in turn, see its regional bases and positions become new targets.”

This warning came after reports that the United States and some other regional powers helped Israel intercept Iranian missiles.

US warns Iran of ‘dire consequences’ if it hits American troops

During an emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council, US representative McCoy Pitt defended Israel’s military actions, stating they were in self-defence. “Every sovereign nation has the right to defend itself, and Israel is no exception,” he said.

Pitt confirmed that the US was informed in advance about Israel’s strikes on Iran, but stressed, “The United States was not militarily involved in these strikes.” He added, “Our absolute, foremost priority is the protection of US citizens, personnel and forces in the region.”

He issued a firm warning to Iran, “Let me be crystal clear: no government, proxy, or independent actor should target American citizens, American bases, or other American infrastructure in the region. The consequences for Iran would be dire.”

Iran’s drone and missile retaliation damages Israeli cities

Iran’s retaliation began with the launch of over 100 drones towards Israel. Many of them were intercepted by Israeli air defences. A second wave of missile attacks followed, and some of those missiles managed to hit targets inside Israeli cities.

According to local reports, about 40 people were admitted to Israeli hospitals, with two in critical condition. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that while most missiles were intercepted or failed to hit, “there are a limited number of buildings that were hit, some due to shrapnel from interception operations.”

This conflict escalation comes in the wake of a major Israeli airstrike on 13 June. That operation targeted Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure, killing several high-ranking officers, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Hossein Salami.

Iranian state media also reported the deaths of six nuclear scientists and 78 civilians, including women and children, as a result of the Israeli strike. Dozens more were reported injured.