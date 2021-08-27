Morning news brief: ISIS claim responsibility for Kabul blasts and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the blasts in Kabul that killed dozens, including 13 US soldiers. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said threat persists after suicide bombings at Kabul airport.

ISIS claim responsibility for Kabul blasts as dozens die, including US troops

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blasts at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Pentagon says threat persists after suicide bombings at Kabul airport

Pentagon has said that the threat persists after ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the deadly double attack at Kabul airport.

Why is Kabul airport attack worst US loss in Afghanistan since 2011?

13 US troops have been killed in the Kabul airport attack that transformed a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover, is the worst loss for the country since 2011.

Biden says 'will hunt down' Kabul bombers, vows to avenge US soldiers' deaths

The United States President Joe Biden paid tribute to US soldiers who lost their lives in suicide bomb blasts at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday (August 26) and hailed them as "selfless heroes".