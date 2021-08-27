'Will hunt you down': Joe Biden warns Kabul bombers, vows to avenge deaths of US soldiers

The United States President Joe Biden paid tribute to US soldiers who lost their lives in suicide bomb blasts at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday (August 26) and hailed them as "selfless heroes".

Biden also issued a stern warning to those who are responsible for the attacks that caused mayhem at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport amid the mass evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks that killed at least 13 soldiers including US Marines and navy medic, along with scores of Afghans, who were waiting outside Kabul airport to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

"A thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate," Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

Joe Biden has promised to avenge the fallen soldiers, who according to the President were engaged "in a dangerous mission to save the lives of others" and said that the United States will "hunt down" the attackers and "make them pay".

"For those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in an address at the White House on Thursday.

Biden also informed that he has asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at Islamist militants. He said, "I've also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities."

"We will respond with force and precision at the place we choose and a moment of our choosing," Biden added further affirming that the August 31 deadline for all US troops to leave Afghanistan and added that the US forces will evacuate as many people as possible before that date.

"We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," Biden said.

"We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on," he added.

"Knowing the threat, knowing that we may very well have another attack, the military has concluded that that's what we should do. I think they are right," The US President added.