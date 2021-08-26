ISIS- Khorasan: What you should know

More than a week after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, a deadly blast outside the Kabul Airport has brought back horrifying memories for the country.

The Kabul International Airport has been a heated place in Afghanistan for the past few weeks as several locals and other national citizens have been trying to leave the country. Afghans have been spotted crowding the walls and gates of the airport in the hope of getting a chance to leave the country and flee from the control of the Taliban.

However, to add to their existing deadly problems various intelligence agencies reported that there is a growing risk of a possible terrorist attack at the airport, even though the US troops have been trying to secure the area.

Recently, the US President Joe Biden said there is "an acute and growing risk" of an attack at the airport by the group's regional chapter, called Islamic State-Khorasan or ISIS-K.

Following the warning, the US and UK asked their citizens in Kabul to stay away from the airport. However, many did not heed to the advise and twin deadly blasts rocked the area, killing at least 13 people and injuring several others.

What is Islamic State-Khorasan?

ISIS-K is an independent and self-proclaimed branch of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. This terrorist group includes breakaway fighters from the Pakistani Taliban group who joined the militants of Afghanistan and announced their own rule in Syria and Iraq in 2014.

However, it gained support and acknowledgment from the central Islamic State leadership a year after its formation. The support came after the leadership was satisfied with the effect and the roots the group had established in the northeastern Afghanistan, especially in Kunar, Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces.

Islamic State-Khorasan's relationship with the Taliban?

IS-Khorasan and the Taliban are both rigid Sunni Islamist militants who claim to be the true flag bearers of jihad.

The two groups have not looked eye to eye on several matters and that has often led to a bloody fight between the two, in which the Taliban has usually been declared victorious.

Reportedly, Islamic State-Khorasan was also not very happy with the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan.

Is the Kabul Airport blast by Islamic State-Khorasan?

There is a possibility that the Thursday twin bomb attack on the Kabul Airport was carried out by members of Islamic State-Khorasan.

The Islamic State-Khorasan has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in the recent years . Their members have not left any place untouched and have massacred people in mosques, shrines, public spaces, hospitals, public squares.

One of the deadliest attacks carried out by this group was last year when a gunman from this terrorist group open-fired in a maternity ward in a predominantly Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul, killing 16 mothers and mothers-to-be.

The US also believes that this attack on Kabul Airport have been carried out by members of Islamic State-Khorasan. Officials of US government have told local media that the airport attack has "all the hallmarks" of an ISIS-K attack.