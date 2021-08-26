Pakistan is second home to the Taliban, says spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has claimed that Pakistan is like the "second home" of the organisation and that activities that are not in line with the interests of neighboring countries are not allowed on the territory of Afghanistan.

He also said that Pakistan played no role in the Taliban's capture of Afghanistan, adding that it had never "interfered" in their affairs.



Afghanistan wants to maintain good ties with all countries, including India, Mujahid said. He also asked India and Pakistan to resolve differences



Mujahid said in an interview with Pakistan's ARY News that Afghanistan hopes to maintain good relations with all countries, including India.

"We hope that India will take into account the interests of Afghans when formulating policies," he said.



"Afghanistan and Pakistan share a border. When it comes to religion, we are traditionally linked, and the people of both countries mingle. As a result, we are looking forward to strengthening our connections with Pakistan. "



When asked about the possibility of terrorist activists resurfacing in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesman said, "We have previously stated that our soil will not be utilised against any other country. In this regard, our policy is crystal clear. ISIS does not have a presence in Afghanistan. "



Pakistan and India, according to Mujahid, should sit down together to discuss their unresolved concerns because they are neighbours and their interests are linked.



