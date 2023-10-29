Morning news brief: Internet access returning to Gaza, Matthew Perry dead, and more
Story highlights
Check out latest news this morning in WION's morning brief
Check out latest news this morning in WION's morning brief
In latest development in the raging Israel-Hamas war, telephone and internet connectivity in the Gaza Strip is being gradually restored. The war has created difficult situaton in the Palestinian enclave and according to the Hamas-run health ministry, the death toll has crossed the 8000-mark. In other signficant news, 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has been found dead, multiple reports in the US media have said. He is said to have died of drowning in a jacuzzi but no official statement was issued immediately. Read this and more in WION's Morning brief.
The Israel-Hamas war has entered day 23 as PM Benjamin Netanyahu intensifies his calls to defeat the Islamist terrorist group that led a heinous and surprise attack on the West Asian nation on October 7 killing thousands of innocent lives.
trending now
The restricted airspace north of Wilmington was breached by the civilian aircraft shortly after 2 p.m. (local time), said Guglielmi
In a retaliatory measure over Erdogan's unwelcomed remarks, Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkey.
The early reports are saying that Matthew Perry died of drowning in a jacuzzi at an LA home.
Israel is occupier: Erdogan at pro-Palestinian rally before Turkey's centenary