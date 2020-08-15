Morning news brief: India's 74th Independence Day, Biden slams Trump and more

Trump claims to possess evidence against ByteDance; orders to divest interest in TikTok within 90 days

'There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,' Trump said.

PM Modi dedicates 74th Independence Day address to corona warriors, security forces

Continuing the tradition of sporting bright-coloured turbans for his Independence Day speeches, the prime minister chose an off-white saafa with broad streak of orange for the second I-Day address of his second term, and seventh consecutive address

Biden camp slams Trumps for 'abhorrent' birther lies about Kamala Harris

'Trump has has sought to fuel racism and tear our nation apart,' a statement from Biden read.

Kevin Clinesmith, former FBI lawyer, to plead guilty for falsifying email against Trump

He has taken responsibility for altering the email, however his lawyers have emphasised that this was not his intent.

Gravitas: Is China running out of food?