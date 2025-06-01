/Morning news brief: India COVID-19 cases rise to 3,395; 7 dead in Russia after bridge collapses onto train, and more

The active number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 3,395, while four deaths were recorded in 24 hours.

In other news, at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured on Saturday (May 31) after a bridge

Meanwhile, monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of India.

Click on the headlines to read more

COVID-19 cases in India rise to 3,395; four deaths recorded in 24 hours

As India is witnessing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, the active number of cases has risen to 3,395 in just ten days. Kerala has recorded the maximum number of these infections, with 1,336 patients currently, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on 31 May.

7 dead, dozens injured as bridge collapses on train in Russia's Bryansk region; 'Illegal interference' suspected

At least seven people were killed and dozens were injured late on Saturday (May 31) after a bridge collapsed onto a train in Russia's Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border. Authorities, as per reports, have sought to blame "illegal interference" for the tragic incident.

India's monsoon wreaks havoc: 5 dead in Assam, red alerts in Kerala and Sikkim



As the monsoon arrives in various parts of India, several areas in Assam, Kerala, and other places have become waterlogged due to heavy rainfall.

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti rocks her Met Gala hat and gloves in cute throwback| Watch

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her 2025 Met Gala prep with a cute video featuring her and Nick Jonas’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The toddler was seen adorably trying on Priyanka’s wide-brimmed black hat and shoes from the event.

Watch | India slams Pakistan at UN glaciers' meet