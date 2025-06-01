At least seven people were killed and dozens were injured late on Saturday (May 31) after a bridge collapsed onto a train in Russia's Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border. Authorities, as per reports, have sought to blame "illegal interference" for the tragic incident.

What happened?

At around 10:44 pm local time (1944 GMT), a train travelling from the Russian border town of Klimovo to the capital Moscow was derailed after a bridge collapsed on it.

The incident happened as the train was between Pilshino and Vygonichi stations, said the railway operator on Telegram. It did not affect other train traffic, added the operator.

Moscow Railways blamed the collapse on "illegal interference" but did not provide further details.

Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz on Telegram confirmed the casualties and said at least 69 people, including three children, were injured.

"There are seven dead as a result of the collapse of a bridge onto railway tracks," he said.

Rescue efforts continued through the night, with photos showing twisted metal, debris, and emergency crews on site.

Videos circulating online captured the chaotic aftermath, with onlookers shouting for help. "How did the bridge collapse? There are children there!" a woman can be heard screaming.

“Illegal interference”: Is Ukraine to blame?

The scene of the incident is located merely 100 kilometres away from the Ukrainian border.

While Kyiv has not commented, Russian authorities have blamed "illegal interference" for the incident. However, it has not elaborated on what it means by that.

Previously, Russia has accused Ukraine of targeting critical infrastructure, including railways used to move troops and weapons.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the collapse. The incident comes amid reports of a possible meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul as part of a US-led diplomatic push to end the war.

