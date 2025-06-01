/Second bridge collapses in Russia: After Bryansk, another train derailed in Kursk region

A bridge collapsed overnight and derailed a train in Russia's Kursk region, the region's governor said on Sunday (Jun 1). This comes just hours after a similar incident killed at least seven people in Bryansk, another region bordering Ukraine.

"Last night... in the Zheleznogorsk district, a bridge collapsed while a freight locomotive was passing. Part of the train fell onto the road below the bridge," Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram.

The second incident reportedly involved a freight locomotive and happened at the 48km mark of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway in the Zheleznogorsk district.

As the bridge collapsed, the freight train fell down onto the road that was located under the bridge. Upon derailment, the locomotive caught fire; however, the blaze was quickly localised by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to preliminary information, one of the locomotive drivers injured his legs in the accident. The entire staff has been taken to the hospital and is under the supervision of doctors. Emergency services are on scene and are monitoring the situation, said Khinshtein.

Meanwhile, the road onto which the train fell has been closed, and a detour has been put in place for the traffic.

The cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be established.

Bryansk train derailed

At least seven people were killed and dozens were injured late on Saturday (May 31) after a bridge collapsed onto a train in Russia's Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border.

Moscow Railways blamed the collapse on "illegal interference" but did not provide further details.

Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz on Telegram confirmed the casualties and said at least 69 people, including three children, were injured.

"There are seven dead as a result of the collapse of a bridge onto railway tracks," he said.

Rescue efforts continued through the night, with photos showing twisted metal, debris, and emergency crews on site.