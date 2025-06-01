Russian investigators, in a statement on Sunday (Jun 1), said that "explosions" had caused the collapse of two bridges in Kursk and Bryansk, border regions along the Ukraine border.

An act of terrorism?

The Russian Investigative Committee in a statement said that "A road bridge collapsed as a result of a blast" in the Bryansk region at 10:50 pm (1950 GMT) on Saturday (May 31).

It added that in the Kursk region early on Sunday, at around 3:00 am (0000 GMT), "a railway bridge was also blown up".

As per Russian media reports, the incidents are being investigated as “acts of terrorism”.

The Russian state RIA news agency, citing Svetlana Petrenko, a spokesperson from Russia's Investigative Committee, reported that the alleged explosions “have been classified as acts of terrorism”.

What happened in Kursk and Bryansk?

In Russia's Bryansk region, at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured late on Saturday (May 31) after a bridge collapsed onto a train.

As news of the train derailment broke, Moscow Railways blamed the collapse on "illegal interference" without providing additional details.

Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz on Telegram confirmed the casualties and said at least 69 people, including three children, were injured. "There are seven dead as a result of the collapse of a bridge onto railway tracks," he said.

Rescue efforts continued through the night, with photos showing twisted metal, debris, and emergency crews on site.

Meanwhile, in the Kursk region, a bridge collapse caused a freight train to fall onto the road that was located under the bridge. Upon derailment, the locomotive caught fire; however, the blaze was quickly localised by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"Last night... in the Zheleznogorsk district, a bridge collapsed while a freight locomotive was passing. Part of the train fell onto the road below the bridge," Alexander Khinshtein, the region's governor, said on Telegram. According to preliminary information, one of the locomotive drivers injured his legs in the accident.

Is Ukraine to blame?