As the monsoon arrives in various parts of India, several areas in Assam, Kerala, and other places have become waterlogged due to heavy rainfall.

Guwahati faces severe waterlogging

In Assam's Guwahati, severe waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall has started affecting normal life. On Saturday (May 31), the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that in the last 24 hours, at least five people, including children, have died as the rainfall triggered landslides in the Kamrup area.

As per the ASDMA, the preliminary report suggests that urban flooding had impacted three districts – Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Dakar--impacting five revenue circles and around 10,150 people. Meanwhile, three landslide incidents were also reported in the span of 24 hours. The agency has warned that continued downpours in Guwahati could lead to waterlogging, slow traffic movement, and increased risk of trees falling and localised landslides.

Heavy rain lashes Kerala

Heavy rains on Friday (May 30) have increased the water level of the Kakkad river, leading to waterlogging in parts of the coastal city, reports ANI.

A red alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Saturday (May 31). An orange alert was issued for the rest of the districts.

Strong winds and rainfall are expected to persist for the next two to three days. In a statement, the IMD said, "Strong westerlies likely to continue at lower tropospheric levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of these, widespread rainfall activity with scattered Heavy rainfall to Very Heavy rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala on 29th & 30th May 2025. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala on 31st May, 1st and 2nd June 2025."

Red alert issue in Sikkim

Meanwhile, in the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim, IMD issued a red alert on Saturday as heavy rains raised the water level in the Teesta River to potentially dangerous levels.

The Indian weather agency has warned of possible floods and landslides in Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts.

Authorities are closely monitoring water levels in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, and emergency services have been activated. In anticipation of unforeseen emergencies, disaster response teams have also been put on standby in all affected districts.