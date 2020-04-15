Morning news brief: IMF sees lockdown recession, Trump announces funding halt to WHO and more

Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organisation



President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organisation because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world.READ MORE

Pandemic causing deep recession, and it could get worse: IMF



The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the global economy into its deepest recession in a century, cutting world output by three per cent this year, and the crisis could get worse, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.READ MORE

In US, New York City alone accounts for over 10,000 coronavirus deaths



The city's health department announced that 3,778 people had probably succumbed to the illness -- on top of the 6,589 confirmed fatalities.READ MORE

