Morning news brief: ICJ case against Israel, Hunter Biden attends contempt hearing, and more

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear a "genocide case" against Israel on Thursday (Jan 11). The case was brought by South Africa.

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter made an unexpected appearance on Wednesday (Jan 10) at his own contempt hearing. At a US House of Representatives hearing, Republican lawmakers were pushing for a vote to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for not testifying in their impeachment inquiry targeting his father.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie dropped out from the Republican presidential nomination race in the 2024 US elections, with a parting shot at frontrunner and former president Donald Trump.