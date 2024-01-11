Israel-Hamas war LIVE: ICJ to hear 'genocide case' against Israel today

The war in the Gaza Strip rages on with the Hamas-run health ministry saying that 23,357 have been killed in the Israeli offensive so far. The conflict started on Oct 7 last year when Hamas militants stormed across Gaza's border into Israel in an unprecedented attack on October 7 which left around 1,140 people dead.

On Thursday (Jan 11), the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear a "genocide case" against Israel. The case was brought by South Africa. In an 84-page submission, South Africa urged the ICJ to order Israel to "immediately suspend its military operations" in Gaza, alleging Israel "has engaged in, is engaging in, and risks further engaging in genocidal acts."

In the latest news from the war, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was committed to reforming the Palestinian Authority to potentially reunite war-torn Gaza and the occupied West Bank under its leadership.