Six people, including three children, were killed after a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York on Thursday (Apr 10). The crash killed all those onboard the aircraft: the pilot and a family from Spain.

US President Donald Trump took what critics saying a "U-turn" as he announced that all the countries in his list will get a 90-day pause on tariffs except China. In fact, he announced a further 125 per cent raise on tariffs on China. As comments raised that the US president unexpectedly took a flip, the White House indicated that the 90-day pause was always the part of Trump's plan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a post on the social media platform X regarding the 26/11 attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana a decade ago, now the post has went viral after the accused has been extradited from the US.

Hudson River Helicopter Crash: Victims, the prime suspect and WHAT exactly happened? 5 key questions answered

'Biggest U-turn in history'? Here are all the wild things Trump administration did in last 2 days

US-Iran talks in Oman: Tehran considers proposing interim nuclear deal during crucial talks, says report

Iran is reportedly mulling over proposing an interim nuclear agreement during crucial talks with the United States in Oman. Tehran might suggest that the two countries should work on an interim nuclear agreement before pursuing negotiations over a comprehensive deal, Axios reported, citing a European diplomat and a source familiar with the issue.

What PM Modi had said about 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana in 2011?

WATCH | Ukraine sends untrained young troops to frontlines amid Russian escalation