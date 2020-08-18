Morning news brief: Huawei CFO controversy, Belarus' media strike and more

Won’t work, if we can’t do honest journalism: Belarus media goes on strike over election result and censorship

Pressure has been building on the ex-Soviet nation's longtime leader since the August 9 election, which he claims to have won with 80 percent of the vote.

Canada refuses to release emails over Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's arrest

Meng, the Chinese telecom giant's chief financial officer, was arrested on a US warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver.

Trump to pardon someone 'very, very important' on Tuesday



The news came after he announced few days ago in a golf course press briefing that he will think about pardoning Snowden.

Daughter of former Afghan President Mohammad Najibullah sees Pakistan's involvement in the killing of her father

In 1996, Mohammad Najibullah was brutally murdered in Kabul when the Taliban entered the city that year. His body was hanged his body from a traffic light pole outside the Afghan Presidential palace.

Gravitas: Chinese-made airport leaks in Islamabad