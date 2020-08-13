Morning news brief: H-1B visa, US elections, and more

America makes exception to visa ban; H-1B holders can enter US on this condition





The Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas allowing visa holders to enter the United States if they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban.

A Bible burning, and some sensation: How a fake claim about Portland protests became a good story





Several Conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr and Sen Ted Cruz, retweeted misleading claims and footage that depicted Portland protesters as having burned a stack of Bible books.

North Korea nuclear reactor site threatened by recent flooding, US think-tank says

Satellite imagery suggests recent flooding in North Korea may have damaged pump houses connected to the country's main nuclear facility, a US-based think-tank said on Thursday.