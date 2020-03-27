Morning news brief: Global cases cross 500,000; dogs to sniff out COVID-19, and more!

brief brief Photograph:( AFP )
Good morning! Here's what you need to start your day with WION's daily news brief
US tops world in virus cases, overtaking China and Italy
Coronavirus crisis: China's role at G20 emergency summit not raised
Venezuela records first coronavirus death
Canada objects to US plan to post troops at border
Are dogs going to help prevent a global second wave of COVID-19?
Fighting coronavirus: Singapore's social distancing rules could lead to prison
US Space Force launches first mission despite coronavirus