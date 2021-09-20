Morning news brief: France cancels defence meeting with UK amid submarine row & more

Amid the row over scrapping of the submarine deal, the French government cancelled a defence meeting with the UK. PM Scott Morrison had announced last week that Australia would no longer work with France on acquiring submarines.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attacks against the Taliban in the Afghan city of Jalalabad. The terror group had carried out a suicide attack in Kabul airport last month amid the US evacuation. The attack had led to the death of 13 US service members and 180 Afghans.

In an apparent breakthrough, the FBI said that search of a national park in Wyoming has yielded human remains "consistent" with missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

