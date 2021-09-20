Delhi Capitals will look to build on 'happy memories' from IPL 2020 and go a step further, says Axar Patel

Axar Patel, the all-rounder of Delhi Capitals said that the team will look to repeat what they did in the previous season when it reached its maiden final and will build on the "happy memories". The team will try to go one step further in the final this season.

Axar was quoted as saying in a media release, "When it was announced that the second half of the tournament will be held in the UAE, I thought about our performance the last time we were here."

In IPL 2020, DC reached the final after a terrific run in the season but lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. Axar was a vital cog for the team as he had picked up nine wickets in 15 matches last season.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

"We have happy memories from that tournament as we reached our first-ever IPL final. We are looking to repeat our performance and hopefully, just go one step further in the final this season," he added.

Talking about acclimatising with the conditions in Dubai, Axar said, "It's been a drastic change for us as far as the weather is concerned. It was quite cold in England and now we are getting used to the heat here."

"When we stood on our balconies during quarantine, we got an idea about the heat, but we got to know the full extent of the weather conditions when we started practising in the nets. We are looking to get used to the conditions in the next 2-3 days," he said.

IN PICS | IPL 2021 UAE leg: All teams and their revised squad list

Bapu is back with the DC family and he couldn't be happier 🤩



📹 | @akshar2026 talks about happy memories of playing at these venues and the drastic change in weather conditions (and time zones 😆) from the UK to the UAE.#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/mBSelXkjif — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 19, 2021 ×

When asked about his personal goals for the remainder of the IPL season, Axar said, "My personal goals are always aligned with the team goals.

"I always think about what the team needs and then set my personal goals accordingly. I always carry out my preparations according to the team's requirements. And personally, I just look to get better with every match in every season."