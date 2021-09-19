Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League which is underway in UAE.

"This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," the official handle of RCB's Twitter account tweeted.

Kohli, who took over as RCB skipper full time in 2013, has yet to lead the side to an IPL title. He added, "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years.

"It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise."

Kohli stepped down as India's T20 captain

Recently, Kohli announced that he will step down as India's T20 captain after the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai. Virat wrote, "I feel I need to give myself space to be Full ready to Lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a Batsman moving forward."

Talking about the workload, Virat said, "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket."

Kohli of late hasn't been at his peak as a batsman in Tests, a format which he adores. For close to two years now, Kohli hasn't scored a long-form century and made 563 runs at 26.80 in 12 Tests during this period.