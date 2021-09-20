Emmy Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Television's big night is here with the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards currently underway in Los Angeles.

Emmys will be presented in 27 categories tonight. Here are the Emmy winners so far:

Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, There Is No Line)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, There Is No Line)

Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writing for Variety Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Directing for a Drama Series

Jessica Hobbs (the Crown)

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)