Emmy Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Jason Sudeikis Photograph:( Twitter )
Emmy Awards 2021 (Updating Live): The 73rd edition of premier television awards are currently underway. 'Ted Lasso' is the biggest contender with most number of nominations, 13. 'The Crown' and 'The Handmaids’ Tale' have a total of 11 nominations each.
Television's big night is here with the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards currently underway in Los Angeles.
Emmys will be presented in 27 categories tonight. Here are the Emmy winners so far:
Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello (Hacks, There Is No Line)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, There Is No Line)
Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Everyone’s favorite coach is now an #Emmy-winner! @JasonSudeikis takes it home for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTV), his first #Emmys win in this lead acting category! ⚽️ #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/553QVLU25B— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Writing for Variety Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series goes to @TobiasMenzies for @TheCrownNetflix! 🎉 #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/V7jFdfPyGk— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Iron Lady turned golden! @GillianA wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for the role of Margaret Thatcher in @TheCrownNetflix! 👑 #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/OG7MiFMYtt— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021
Directing for a Drama Series
Jessica Hobbs (the Crown)
Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Morgan (The Crown)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)