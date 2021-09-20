Watch: Evan Peters wins first Emmy, thanks co-actor 'Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet'

Actor Evan Peters picked up his first Emmy for his role in ‘The Mare of Easttown’. He won his first Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his role as Detective Colin Zabel.

Evan beat actors like Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Paapa Essiedu, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Emmy Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Apart from his historic win today, Evan’s speech is also making rounds on the internet as he passionately thanked his co-actor Kate Winslet who happens to play Mare in ‘Mare of Easttown’, Evan Peters in his Emmys speech thanked his parents, cast and crew of the show before thanking “Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet!”

Meanwhile, Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the 73rd annual ceremony at The Event Deck at Los Angeles. The Emmys this time is an in-person event with stars in attendance. In-person Emmys open with musical number