In a major development, South Korean police raided the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol following the martial law fiasco. Yoon has been under an "insurrection" probe and is facing a travel ban. Amid reports of the raid in the presidential office, Yonhap news agency on Wednesday (Dec 11) reported that South Korea's former defence minister Kim Yong-Hyun tried to kill himself shortly before police formally arrested him over the role he played in martial law operation.

Meanwhile in a rare admission, Dhaka admitted Tuesday that dozens of incidents have taken place against the minority Hindu community.

On Tuesday (Dec 10), the Israeli military announced that they had launched nearly 480 strikes on Syria in the last two days and attacked the country's strategic weapon stockpiles.

South Korea martial law fiasco: Police raid presidential office, former defence minister 'attempts suicide'

Days after the brief imposition of martial law in South Korea which threw the democracy of the country into chaos, a special investigation unit of police carried out a raid on the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday (Dec 11).

After weeks of denial, Bangladesh finally admits 88 incidents of violence against Hindus

Amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka over communal violence, Bangladesh Tuesday (Dec 10) admitted that at least 88 incidents have happened targeting minority Hindu community since the ouster of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Israel pounds Syria 480 times, destroys 80 per cent of military assets after Assad's ouster

Days after the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Israel launched multiple airstrikes at Syrian military targets and deployed ground troops both inside and beyond the country's demilitarised buffer zone for the first time in 50 years.

UnitedHealth CEO killing: Suspect Luigi Mangione has angry outburst as his personal details surface

Twenty-six-year-old Luigi Mangione, the suspect who is charged with murder in the killing of UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Thompson, had an angry outburst on Tuesday (Dec 10) as he was being escorted into a Pennsylvania courthouse.

Watch: Romania Cancels Presidential Election Over Russian Interference

In Romania, far-right politician George Simeon has strongly condemned the cancellation of the presidential election, calling it a direct attack on democracy. Standing outside a closed polling station, Simeon accused President Klaus Iohannis of mocking the Constitution and urged him to respect the law. Watch in for more details!