Moscow

India may soon ink a massive multibillion-dollar deal with Russia to boost its air defence infrastructure. According to media reports, New Delhi is in advanced talks with Moscow to acquire 'Voronezh' series radars for $4 billion that can be deployed to monitor and detect aerial threats such as ballistic missiles, fighter jets, and ICBMs. Its 8,000-kilometre range would allow India to detect any air threat from anywhere in China, South and Central Asia, and most of the Indian Ocean region.

Advertisment

The advanced radars are manufactured by Russia's Almaz-Antey Corporation, a specialist of the production of anti-aircraft missile systems and radars. Moscow claims the Voronezh series radars made by the company can detect 500 objects at a time and can even track stealth fighter jets. Its massive range also allows it to get complete information about any incoming ICBMs as well as near-Earth objects in space.

Russian state media RT reported that talks between the two nations are in advanced stages, in the backdrop of the visit by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Russia.

Also read: Do you have a better deal?: India`s Jaishankar responds on getting `cheap oil` from Russia

Advertisment

The Sunday Guardian reported that the Indian government is pushing for manufacturing at least 60 per cent of the sought-after radars locally under its 'Make in India' initiative. Even officials from Almaz-Antey have reportedly visited India to talk to potential offset partners.

If the $4 billion massive radar deal is finalised, the defence system can be deployed in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. Indian officials have reportedly already surveyed the designated location for the installation.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missile Strike Kills Two, Injures Five In Zaporizhzhia

Advertisment

Earlier on Tuesday (Dec 10), Rajnath Singh said the friendship between India and Russia is "higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean", during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Singh also told Putin that India has always stood by its Russian friends and will continue to do so in future despite pressure from Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies)