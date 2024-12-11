Seoul, South Korea

Days after the brief imposition of martial law in South Korea which threw the democracy of the country into chaos, a special investigation unit of police carried out a raid on the presidential office of Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Advertisment

"The Special Investigation Team has conducted a raid in the presidential office, the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and the National Assembly Security Service," said the unit in a message, reported news agency AFP.

Yoon has been under an "insurrection" probe and is facing a travel ban.

South Korea's main opposition party will vote for the second time on Saturday (Dec 14) to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Advertisment

The vote is scheduled for "5 pm (0800 GMT) on December 14", said Jo Seung-lae, a lawmaker while speaking to AFP.

Former defence minister 'attempts suicide'

Amid reports of the raid in the presidential office, Yonhap news agency on Wednesday (Dec 11) reported that South Korea's former defence minister Kim Yong-Hyun tried to kill himself using his underwear shortly before police formally arrested him over the role he played in martial law operation.

Advertisment

Also Read: South Korean defence minister arrested over martial law attempt, Yoon under investigation

The police had formally arrested Minister Kim Yong-Hyun on charges of "engaging in critical duties during an insurrection" and "abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights".

Speaking to news agency AFP, Seoul Central District Court's spokesperson said that the police arrested Kim amid concerns regarding the destruction of the evidence.

Through his lawyers, Kim said that "all responsibility for this situation lies solely with me" and that subordinates were "merely following my orders and fulfilling their assigned duties".

Kim, who faced detention on Sunday (Dec 8), has been facing a travel ban along with the general in charge of the martial law operation.

Watch: South Korea Faces Dual Crisis

Meanwhile, the police also detained the country's two highest police officers for their roles in enforcing the short-lived martial law decree of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

On December 3, President Yoon Sook Yeol declared martial law and dispatched helicopters and soldiers to parliament but was forced to withdraw the decree. Minister Kim had resigned on Thursday (Dec 5).

On Wednesday (Dec 4), North Korean state media for the first time commented on the political scenario in the South.

"The shocking incident of the puppet Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing impeachment and a governance crisis, suddenly declaring a martial law decree and unhesitatingly wielding the guns and knives of its fascist dictatorship wrought chaos across South Korea," said the state media.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.