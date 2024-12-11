New York, India

Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged with murder in the killing of UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer Brian Thompson, had an angry outburst on Tuesday (Dec 10) as the 26-year-old was being escorted into a Pennsylvania courthouse.

Mangione brushed off a group of reporters and shouted, "...completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!", before he was pushed away by the deputies. It is not yet clear what he was referring to when he angrily yelled.

Police said he had a handwritten manifesto on him when arrested, providing a glimpse into his thoughts.

It revealed that Mangione saw the killing as a justified reaction to perceived corruption within the healthcare industry, New York Times reported citing a police analysis of the manifesto.

The document revealed that his motivations were likely rooted in a strong sense of grievance against the industry.

"These parasites simply had it coming," the manifesto said, according to the Times.

Mangione's kin 'shocked, devastated'

Citing a statement issued by Mangione's cousin, American media reported that the Mangione family was "shocked and devastated" by Luigi's arrest.

"We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved," the statement said.

Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, a cousin of Luigi, announced on Tuesday (Dec 10) that he was cancelling a political fundraiser, Fox News reported.

'Haven't heard from you in months'

As the family's statement came, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that an apparent friend of Luigi wrote to him on his X account, "I haven't heard from you in months."

“Hey man I need you to call me. I don’t know if you are okay or just in a super isolated place and have no service,” the message posted in July read. “But I haven’t heard from you in months.”

“Hey, are you ok?” read another message posted on October 30.

Meanwhile, American media reports also said that Luigi couldn't be located by his family earlier this year. Citing a police source, The San Francisco Standard reported that last month, Luigi's mother reported him missing to the cops.

The suspected killer was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday (Dec 9) after he was spotted eating at a McDonald's by a customer and an employee who believed he resembled the gunman.

Manhattan prosecutors filed murder and other charges against Mangione, according to an online court docket.

(With inputs from agencies)