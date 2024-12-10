New York, US

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, has been arrested and charged with murder, said the New York City officials on Monday (Dec 9).

The 26-year-old was arraigned at a Pennsylvania court on gun and forgery charges.

Thompson, 50, was shot in the back on December 4 in what police described as a 'targeted' attack. Police had released multiple photos of the suspect, who fled the scene, climbed on an electric bicycle, and disappeared in Central Park, and had asked the public for help in tracking him down.

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania when one of the bystanders spotted him at a local McDonald's and matched his resemblance with the gunman, said the officials at a news conference.

He was found wearing a mask and a beanie at the fast food restaurant where he was using his laptop.

“A man was taken into custody today in Altoona, Pennsylvania, this morning. He has been identified as Luigi Nicholas Mangione. He's a male, 26-years-old," said New York Police Department Chief of Detective Joseph Kenny.

"He was born and raised in Maryland. We know he ...has ties to San Francisco, California. And his last known address was Honolulu, Hawaii. He has no prior arrest history in New York," Kenny said.

"Members of the NYPD Detective Bureau are currently travelling to Pennsylvania with members of the Manhattan District Attorney's office to interview this subject.

"Luckily, a citizen in Pennsylvania recognised our subject and called local law enforcement. Members of the Altoona Police Department responded to the call, and based on their investigation, they notified the NYPD. This investigation is still active and ongoing,” he added.

Mangione was found to have a fake New Jersey ID, a gun similar to the one used to kill Thompson and a silencer.

When the police officers asked if he had been to New York recently, he "became quiet and started to shake," according to the criminal complaint.

Pennsylvania governor denounces online celebration of CEO killing

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned those supporting Mangione and said, “Some attention in this case, especially online, has been deeply disturbing, as some have looked to celebrate instead of condemning this killer."

"Brian Thompson was a father to two. He was a husband and he was a friend to many. And yes, he was the CEO of a health insurance company. In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint," he added.

Mangione, originally from Maryland, attended the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania and was living in Hawaii before Thompson was killed."He matches the description of the identification we've been looking for. He's also in possession of several items that we believe will connect him to this incident," said New York mayor Eric Adams.

(With inputs from agencies)