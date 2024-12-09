Pennsylvania

Advertisment

As authorities in the United States (US) continue to search for the man wanted for the murder of UnitedHealthcare's insurance unit Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Thompson, a man has been questioned in connection with the case, American media reported on (Dec. 9).

Thompson, 50, was shot in the back on December 4 in what police described as a 'targeted' attack. Police have released multiple photos of the suspect, who fled the scene, climbed on an electric bicycle, and disappeared in the Central Park, and have asked the public for help in tracking him down.

The interrogation

Advertisment

Citing sources, a report by NBC News said that the man (under questioning) was in Pennsylvania. He drew the attention of investigators, in part, because he was found with a gun similar to the one used in Brian Thompson's shooting.

The man was at McDonald's when he was questioned. The action came when customers at McDonald's thought he looked suspicious and called police, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

He was found to have a fake New Jersey ID, a gun similar to the one used to kill Thompson and a silencer, the sources added.

Advertisment

FBI adds $50,000 reward in search for Thompson's killer

In the latest developments from the case, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man wanted for killing Thompson.

Police have yet to identify the suspect, at least not publicly. They believe he arrived in New York 10 days before the shooting on a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta and checked into a Manhattan youth hostel using a fake ID from New Jersey, American media reported.

(With inputs from agencies)