Morning news brief: EU, US to end trade tariffs, Iran polls and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

When Iranians vote for a new president next week, they will do so in the depths of an economic crisis brought on by crippling sanctions and worsened by the pandemic. The European Union and the United States are set to commit at a summit in Brussels next week to end their transatlantic metals and aircraft trade disputes and call for progress on a new study into the origins of COVID-19.

EU, US to end trade tariffs, call for a new study into COVID-19 origins, says summit draft

The seven-page draft aims to show concrete results of the "new dawn" hailed by EU leaders when U.S. President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump in January.

Iran struggles through economic pain as presidential vote nears





After years of international isolation, Iran's 83 million people are suffering as jobs are scarce, prices are rising and hopes for a brighter future are dwindling for many.

Two Palestinian officers reported killed in West Bank shootout





Online videos appeared to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots ranged in the background, with one shouting that they were exchanging fire with Israeli "undercover" forces.

Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend says US



The talks seek to revive U.S. and Iranian compliance with a landmark pact under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain fissile material for a bomb in return for the easing of US, European Union and UN sanctions.



Watch | Afghanistan: Islamic State claims responsibility for the attack on mine-clearing workers



Watch: Meet Grace, the healthcare robot COVID-19 created