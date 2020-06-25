Morning News Brief: Elijah McClain case, earthquake jolts California and more

Trump to send troops from Germany to Poland to send signal to Russia

While the tour is being critiqued as a failure and an unwanted push to Duda's political campaign, what blindsided the US and its allies was a comment by US President Donald Trump.

All three men involved in killing of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery charged with murder

All the three men, who were arrested for killing Ahmoud Arbery, a young black jogger, have been charged with murder by a grand jury on Wednesday.

Colorado state to look into Elijah McClain's case a year after his death

Colorado's governor Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that the state will be looking into Elijah McClain's case, almost a year after his death that involves police and paramedics.

5.8 magnitude earthquake hits California

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit California on Wednesday.

Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' sets for worldwide release as theatres reopen

Thriller movie 'Unhinged', starring Russell Crowe, will premiere in international theatres as they gear up to resume activity in July since the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

WATCH| Gravitas: When Russia openly sided with India