US President Donald Trump mentioned war, trade, economy and more as he spoke during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol.

In other news, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that China would "firmly advance" the push for reunification with Taiwan while opposing external interference.

Also, watch the interview of Belgium Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot.

Zelensky offers to sign minerals deal 'at any time', says Trump defending his position on Ukraine

Donald Trump said that he received an important letter from his Ukrainian counterpart as Volodymyr Zelensky has told him Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and a US minerals deal, days after a White House clash.

Donald Trump breaks record with lowest approval ratings in US history

Trump has made history with record-breaking low approval ratings. These abysmal ratings come after the Republican's recent jibes over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's poll numbers.

China will work to 'firmly advance' reunification with Taiwan, says Premier Li Qiang

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a speech, kicking off the annual National People's Congress and highlighting the nation's economic policies for the rest of the year.

Champions Trophy 2025: Gautam Gambhir blasts critics over 'one-venue advantage' claims after India reach final

India team head coach Gautam Gambhir has taken a dig at critics over claims of “one venue advantage” after his side booked their place in the final of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Belgium Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot: India is an opportunity | Exclusive interview



Belgium foreign minister Maxime Prévot, who is on a visit to Delhi has termed India as a big 'opportunity' for businesses from his country. The foreign minister is part of an Economic mission from Belgium led by Princess Astrid to India.