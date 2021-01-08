Morning news brief: Donald Trump back on Twitter, Turkish students protest, and more

The outgoing President Donald Trump has now made a comeback on his favourite social media platform Twitter and has openly acknowledged his rival President-elect Joe Biden's win in the recently concluded US elections 2020. Following the riots at the US Capitol, the President-elect Joe Biden also accused the Trump administration of not treating the Capitol rioters the same way in which the Black Lives Matter demonstrators were treated. Meanwhile, the students of Bogazici University in Istanbul are up in arms against Turkish President Erdogan.

After various bans, Donald trump makes a comeback on Twitter

Donald Trump also sent out a message hinting that he has finally conceded, and requested his supporters to stop rioting and face the truth of his defeat.

'Black Lives Matter' protestors would have been treated differently: Biden on police response during Capitol seize

President-elect Joe Biden tweeted Thursday that the rioters who stormed the Capitol Wednesday would have been treated “very differently” than Black Lives Matter protesters.

US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid deaths in one day

The 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 pm local time (0130 GMT Friday), during which the US notched 265,246 new infections.

