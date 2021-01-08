US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid deaths in one day

The US witnessed another grim milestone amid the chaos at the Capitol, with its daily Covid cases, deaths as well as total hospitalisations all setting new world records over the course of the pandemic.

The country counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths Thursday at nearly 4,000. And a total of 2,99,904 new cases were reported across the nation.

The 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 pm local time (0130 GMT Friday), during which the US notched 265,246 new infections.

Both figures are the highest daily counts since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

The country reported Covid-19 hospitalisations at over 1,32,400 cases as of Wednesday, which also set a new record, according to The Covid Tracking Project.

Hospitalisations in the South and West are now worse than the Midwest's peak, with four states in the South seeing record Covid-19 hospitalisations this week, according to the project.

CDC's national ensemble now predicts that a total of 405,000 to 4,38,000 Covid deaths will be reported by January 30.

Public health experts have predicted another potential catastrophic Covid-19 surge after the new year's break as lots of Americans were heading home or travelling for holidays.

The US has recorded over 21.4 million cases with over 3,64,000 related deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.