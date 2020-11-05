Morning news brief: Donald Trump alleges fraud in US elections results, coronavirus and more

US registers highest COVID-19 cases in 24 hours amid elections

The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world with over 9.4 million along with more than 233, 650 deaths.

US Election result 2020: Trump's campaign files lawsuit in Georgia asking to pause vote count

The President wants the justice system to intervene in a pending US Supreme Court case that has yet to decide whether or not the mail-in votes received after the election day should be counted or not.

As Trump demands vote count to stop in battleground states, #CountEveryVote trends

While Republican leaders and Trump administration called on the urgency of vote counting, #CountEveryVote began trending on social media.

US: 1 woman, 3 men injured in stabbing incident in Washington D.C

U.S. Elections: The Takeaways so far