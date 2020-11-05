US registers highest COVID-19 cases in 24 hours amid elections

Amid the confusion over the vote count in the US presidential elections, the United States recorded 99,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours along with 1,112 fatalities.

The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world with over 9.4 million along with more than 233, 650 deaths.

The virus which has ravaged several parts of the United States including New York when it gained a foothold in March. In the past few months, it has surged in the country's midwest and northern regions.

The influx of patients has put further pressure on the health officials who are already struggling with large number of cases for several months.

The virus had an impact in the US elections as millions of mail-in voters took part as Pennsylvania decided to allow mailed ballots to be sent but received up to three days afterwards to be counted due to coronavirus.

Trump has repeatedly criticised mail-in ballots and alleged that it will lead to a rigged election. The president however never gave any evidence for his protests.

The US election took place under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic even as 100 million votes were registered as poll booths opened on election day on November 3 with millions of mail-in ballots sent to election officials.

The virus has also impacted the US economy with the US services sector continuing to grow in October at a slower-than-expected rate compared to the prior months. The services industry was hard-hit by shutdowns as the US enforced a shutdown in March to combat the spread of the virus.