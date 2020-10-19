Morning news brief: Churches burnt in Chile, Italy announces new COVID-19 restrictions & more

Churches burnt as Chile protest anniversary turns violent

The demonstration comes just a week before the country votes in a referendum to replace the constitution.

Italy announces new restrictions amid coronavirus surge in Europe

The Italian government has limited the number of people at restaurants to six per table with bars ordered to close at 6pm.

Israel, Bahrain formalise diplomatic ties



Israel's foreign ministry said that the two nations had agreed to establish peaceful diplomatic relations and cooperate in the fields of the civil aviation, economy, communications, finance and agriculture.

US election: Donald Trump claims his campaign is doing 'very, very well'

Trump, scrambling to make up lost ground, is on a furious multi-state barnstorming tour, hopping on Sunday from Nevada to California and then back to Nevada for a day of rallies.

Thousands gather in Paris to pay tribute to the teacher beheaded in France