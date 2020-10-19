Israel, Bahrain formalise diplomatic ties

Israel and Bahrain formalised ties on Sunday by signing a joint communique as UAE agreed to normalise its ties with Israel.

The US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Bahrain was agreed upon at the White House on September 15. The agreement was signed by Bahraini foreign minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani and Israel's National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Israel's foreign ministry said that the two nations had agreed to establish peaceful diplomatic relations and cooperate in the fields of the civil aviation, economy, communications, finance and agriculture.

Both nations also agreed to provide visa exemption for diplomats with both countries free to open embassies in each other's countries, as reports said Israel is set to open its embassy in Manama soon.

Israel's National Security Adviser Shabbat lauded the peace move saying that it was a "great day" as Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "historic peace agreement" with Bahrain.

According to the US Department of State, the US and Israeli delegations are expected to head to Abu Dhabi to take part in a business meeting.

Israel had agreed to suspend annexation plans in the West Bank in order to normalise ties with the UAE.