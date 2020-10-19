US election: Donald Trump claims his campaign is doing 'very, very well'

With almost two weeks to go for the US election 2020, President Donald Trump said his election campaign is doing is ''doing very, very well''.

Speaking at an evening rally in Carson City, Trump said, ''I guess the poll numbers are looking good in many of the states, and once people hear what we've done and it's all clarified I think they have to go with us''.

His statement comes after several national and battleground state polls show that Trump is lagging behind his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.

Trump, scrambling to make up lost ground, is on a furious multi-state barnstorming tour, hopping on Sunday from Nevada to California and then back to Nevada for a day of rallies and fundraising, before moving on to Arizona on Monday.

Biden will cancel Christmas

The Republican president attacked his Biden at his rally saying that if elected, he will surely ''cancel Christmas''.

Coronavirus relief package

Trump said on also said on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed to be "coming along" regarding a coronavirus relief package, hours after Pelosi said that differences with Trump's administration remained but that she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election Day.

"I think Nancy Pelosi maybe is coming along. We'll find out," Trump told reporters in Nevada.

"I want to do it at a bigger number than she wants. That doesn't mean all the Republicans agree with me, but I think they will in the end," he said.

Pelosi, the top elected US Democrat, said she wanted a bill passed before the November 3 presidential election between Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, but acknowledged an agreement would have to come within 48 hours for that to happen.

"I'm optimistic because, again, we've been back and forth on all of this," Pelosi said in an interview.

But with her negotiating partner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in the Middle East until Tuesday, a deal appears to be a long shot

The White House proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus last week to help Americans struggling with the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi said the offer fell short in a range of areas, including tax credits for poor people, aid to state and local governments, worker protections and rent help. She has stuck to her demand for a $2.2 trillion aid and stimulus package.

The Republicans who control the Senate are loath to pass another giant relief bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on Wednesday on a $500 billion proposal to target specific areas of need.