US election 2020: Key moments of Donald Trump's presidential tenure
With less than three weeks to go for the US election 2020, the four-year tenure of President Donald Trump, who was elected in 2016, is about to come to an end.
Let's take a look at the key moments of his term:
January 20, 2017
Donald John Trump was elected as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017 Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality.
(Photograph:AFP)
January 25, 2017
Trump signed an order to begin Mexico border wall in immigration crackdown on January 25, 2017.
“A nation without borders is not a nation,” the president said. “Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders. I just signed two executive orders that will save thousands of lives, millions of jobs and billions and billions of dollars.”
(Photograph:AFP)
January 27, 2017
Trump signed the first executive order to bar citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for at least the next 90 days on January 27, 2017.
The executive order bars all people hailing from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen -- or at least 218 million people, based on 2015 data published by the World Bank -- from entering the United States.
(Photograph:Reuters)
May 20, 2017
Donald Trump briefly joined a traditional male-only Ardah sword dance before a state dinner in his honour in Riyadh on May 20.
The president smiled and swayed side to side as Saudi men performed the dance, including chanting and drumming.
(Photograph:Reuters)
July 13, 2017
Trump had an awkward moment with French first lady Brigitte Macron after he said that she is ‘in such good shape’ on July 13, 2017.
(Photograph:Reuters)
January, 2018
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump saying that he brokered a $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the presidential election to prevent her from publicly discussing the alleged relationship.
(Photograph:AFP)
March, 2018
A group of students who survived the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, led a demonstration called 'March for Our Lives' against the gun law in the country.
(Photograph:AFP)
April 12, 2018
Trump orders targeted strikes in conjunction with French and British allies against the Syrian government to retaliate for suspected chemical weapons attack.
(Photograph:AFP)
May 8, 2019
US President Trump signed an executive order aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."
(Photograph:AFP)
May 24, 2018
Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall in the disputed city, placing his hand on one of the most sacred sites in Judaism in a highly symbolic move.
(Photograph:AFP)
June 12, 2018
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met face-to-face for their highly anticipated summit in Singapore.
(Photograph:AFP)
December, 2018
Trump announced a federal government shutdown for three weeks, a historic closure begun citing his demand for a border wall.
(Photograph:AFP)
June 29, 2019
US-China trade talks resume in Shanghai after a truce reached between by President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in their trade war.
(Photograph:Reuters)
August 26, 2019
US President Donald Trump met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sept 22, 2019
US President Trump and Indian PM Modi and came together to address the Indian-American community at 'Howdy, Modi' event at the NRG Stadium in Houston with both leaders pledging to further strengthen India-US ties.
The chemistry between the two leaders was visible as the two leaders walked together all the way to the stage.
(Photograph:AFP)
March 23,2020
US President Donald Trump speaks calls COVID-19 as Wuhan virus accusing China to create a lethal virus and concealing it from the world
(Photograph:Reuters)
September 14, 2020
US-brokered a peace deal between Israel and UAE for the normalization of ties between the two countries called the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Oct 5, 2020
Donald Trump returned to the White House night after spending four days at a military hospital where he was treated for the novel coronavirus.