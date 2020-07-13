Morning news brief: China floods, tragic fire at US naval ship and more

Severe floods in China leave over 38 million affected, 141 dead or missing

Authorities raised the country's flood response level from level III to level II, the second-highest level.

US Navy assault ship catches fire; 17 sailors, 4 civilians injured

A fire was called aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at approximately 8:30 on July 12 (PDT). Nearly 160 sailors were aboard the time the fire broke out.

WHO records highest single-daily spike with 230,370 global coronavirus cases

The WHO reported more than 565,000 deaths from COVID-19 till date.

After Donald Trump, Melania Trump now spotted wearing a face mask

Melania Trump posted a video from her visit to The Mary Elizabeth House, in which she was spotted wearing a white mask.

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel reports another oil spill