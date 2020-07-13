Severe floods in China leave over 38 million affected, 141 dead or missing

Large areas of southern China are flooded, affecting over 38 million people, with more rain expected in the coming days, Chinese media reported on Monday.

According to the authorities, more than 140 people are either dead or missing due to the severe floods.

"As of July 12, 37.9 million people have been affected as a result of floods in 27 regions, including the provinces of Jiangxi, Anhui, Hubei, and Hunan. 141 people are either dead or missing, and 2.25 million people have been evacuated," a statement by the country's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters read.

Earlier in the day, the headquarters raised the country's flood response level from level III to level II, the second-highest level. Many rivers, including the Yangtze, have swelled following weeks of torrential rain.

The flooding has destroyed more than 28,000 buildings and the cost of the damage has been estimated at 82.2 billion yuan ($11.7 billion).

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the country's citizens to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The Chinese government has allocated about $44.2m for disaster relief in flood-hit regions of the country, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)