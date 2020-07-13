After Donald Trump, Melania Trump now spotted wearing a face mask

First family of the US, the Trump family, has been the most famous family in the world to resist face masks during the ongoing pandemic, despite repeated warnings by health experts. However, Donald Trump was spotted in a mask for the first time yesterday while visiting a military hospital.

Soon after, First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, too, posted a video in which she was finally seen wearing a face mask.

Melania Trump posted a video from her visit to The Mary Elizabeth House, in which she was spotted wearing a white mask.

"It was a pleasure to spend time with the staff, mothers & children at The Mary Elizabeth House, a place that helps strengthen families & provides life skills, counselling and educational resources to help vulnerable single women & their children. #BeBest," she tweeted.

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 12, 2020

The Trumps are now being spotted in mask due to the advice from their political aides, experts believe. The sight of so many maskless people during the election campaigns and rallies of Trump and the heavy criticism faced by Trump over roaming mask-less in the country amid a surge of coronavirus cases, forced the Trump family to finally don face masks in order to avoid taking a hit because of this reason in the upcoming elections.

The US is one of the worst affected countries worldwide by coronavirus. On Sunday, the country reported over 61,000 cases, a third straight daily rise. As of Sunday, over 3.2 million infections were recorded with more than 134,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.