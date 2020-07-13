US Navy assault ship catches fire; 17 sailors, 4 civilians injured

A terrible fire broke out aboard a US naval ship while in port San Diego, injuring several sailors and civilians.

A fire was called aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at approximately 8:30 on July 12 (PDT). Nearly 160 sailors were aboard the time the fire broke out.

The Chief Naval Operations (CNO), reported that 17 sailors and four civilians are currently being treated non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital, and the remainder of he crew is accounted for.

We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base, and shipboard firefighters aboard BHR. Our thoughts and prayers are with our BHR Sailors, their families, and our emergency responders who continue to fight the fire," Admiral Michael M. Gilday, US Navy CNO, tweeted.

The remainder of the crew is accounted for. We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base, and shipboard firefighters aboard BHR. Our thoughts and prayers are with our BHR Sailors, their families, and our emergency responders who continue to fight the fire. — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) July 12, 2020 ×

“Currently there are two firefighting teams fighting the fire aboard the ship,” said Federal Fire San Diego Division Chief Rob Bondurant.

“Federal Fire is rotating their crews aboard the ship with @USNavy firefighting crews from the waterfront to fight the fire in order to, find the seat of the fire and extinguish it. Also, @NavyRegSW tugs are also continuously combatting the fire from the bay,” Naval Surface Forces tweeted.

The cause and origin of the fire is still unknown.