Morning news brief: Blast kills two in Pakistan; Biden chides Netanyahu over Gaza war; and more

President Joe Biden on Saturday said that Netanyahu's approach in the Gaza war was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel". The remarks were made by Biden in an interview aired on Saturday (Mar 9). These statements have highlighted the increasing impatience of the US leader with Israel. In Pakistan, at least two people were killed on Sunday after a blast took place in KPK province. Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed that two people were killed and another one was injured, as reported by Dawn. Israeli strike in Lebanon killed at least 5 people on Saturday. This comes as the ongoing violence has raised concerns about the potential for a broader conflict, exacerbating the already volatile situation in the region amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and a ceasefire talk that has not seen any progress so far.