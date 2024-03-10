Morning news brief: Blast kills two in Pakistan; Biden chides Netanyahu over Gaza war; and more
President Joe Biden on Saturday said that Netanyahu's approach in the Gaza war was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel". The remarks were made by Biden in an interview aired on Saturday (Mar 9). These statements have highlighted the increasing impatience of the US leader with Israel. In Pakistan, at least two people were killed on Sunday after a blast took place in KPK province. Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed that two people were killed and another one was injured, as reported by Dawn. Israeli strike in Lebanon killed at least 5 people on Saturday. This comes as the ongoing violence has raised concerns about the potential for a broader conflict, exacerbating the already volatile situation in the region amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and a ceasefire talk that has not seen any progress so far.
At least two people were killed and another one suffered injuries after a blast took place near the Board Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar on Sunday morning (Mar 10), said officials.
United States President Joe Biden said that the approach of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Gaza war was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel".
At least five individuals lost their lives on Saturday (Mar 9) as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a residence in southern Lebanon, media reports said.
India may have played a key role in discouraging Russia from launching a nuclear attack inside Ukraine in 2022 when President Vladimir Putin’s forces faced ‘one setback after another’ on the battlefield, a CNN report has revealed.
Israel war: West's sham response to Gaza crisis | Biden's Gaza port plan fails
As the Gaza war continues, hopes for a ceasefire before Ramadan began to wane. The territory's health ministry reported that numerous people had died within the enclave.