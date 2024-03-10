Blast rocks Peshawar's Board Bazaar in Pakistan, at least two killed

At least two people were killed and another suffered injuries after a blast took place near the Board Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar on Sunday morning (Mar 10), said officials.

Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed that two people were killed and another one was injured, as reported by Dawn.

He said that the dead bodies and wounded were shifted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

“As per preliminary and unconfirmed reports, explosives were planted in a motorcycle parked in the area,” said the official, adding that the police have cordoned off the blast site and a rescue operation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details to follow soon.