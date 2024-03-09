Student given death sentence in Pakistan for ‘sharing’ blasphemous messages

A student from Pakistan was sentenced to death by a Pakistani local court for allegedly sharing blasphemous messages over WhatsApp. The case was filed against the 22-year-old student back in 2022 by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Another student, 17-year-old, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the same case.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan and reports keep emerging sporadically from the nation of people accused of this crime being lynched, and killed by others, even before their cases are taken to trial.

The case against the students was filed in Lahore but was later transferred to a court in Gujranwala.

Parents of the students have said they will appeal the ruling in higher court. They claim they have been trapped in 'false cases'.

The court ruling

According to a report by BBC, judges stated that the 22-year-old student produced videos and images containing derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad and his wives. The plaintiff alleged that he had received the offensive materials. Consequently, the younger student received a sentence for sharing them.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) confirmed the presence of "obscene material" on the complainant's phone after examination.

Previous cases

In August of last year, over 80 Christian residences and 19 churches in Pakistan suffered vandalism following allegations against two Christian siblings for "desecrating" the Quran.

One of Pakistan's most notable cases involved Asia Bibi, a Christian woman embroiled in a decade-long blasphemy dispute. Eventually, her death sentence was overturned, leading to her departure from the country.