Israeli strike kills 5 in Southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions in region

At least five individuals lost their lives on Saturday (Mar 9) as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a residence in southern Lebanon, media reports said. The strike targeted a house in the Khirbet Selm area, claiming the lives of a family of four. This included two children and their parents as well as another individual. This comes as the ongoing violence has raised concerns about the potential for a broader conflict, exacerbating the already volatile situation in the region amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and a ceasefire talk that has not seen any progress so far.

Tragically, the mother, in the incident that took place Saturday (Mar 9), was also pregnant. The attack left the house completely demolished and caused injuries to at least nine others residing nearby, as per the report. This comes as Hezbollah reportedly launched heavy-caliber missiles targeting Israeli military outposts. Israel, in turn, continued its airstrikes in southern Lebanon, causing further destruction.

Tensions between Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, backed by Iran, and Israel have been escalating. Both sides have engaged in deadly cross-border exchanges since the onset of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the besieged territory of Gaza.

The toll in the conflict since October has been mounting. Lebanon has reportedly witnessed the loss of 312 lives, primarily Hezbollah fighters, and 56 civilians. On the other hand, Israel has reported casualties of at least 10 soldiers and seven civilians.

The humanitarian situation in the region continues to remain dire, with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) facing funding challenges amid the crisis. However, there have been recent pledges from countries like Sweden and Canada to resume aid to UNRWA, providing some relief amidst the turmoil.

5 killed during airdrop

A medical professional at Gaza's largest hospital reported that a humanitarian airdrop in the northern region of the Palestinian territory resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including two young boys, and injuries to 10 others.

The casualties were transported to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City for treatment.

Countries such as the United States and Jordan have been conducting airdrops in northern Gaza, where a large population is facing severe hardships following over five months of conflict. However, a Jordanian military personnel reportedly said that Jordan was not involved in the fatal airdrop. The United States has also denied responsibility for the airdrop that led to the 5 deaths.